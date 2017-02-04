Hazard hails ‘beautiful’ Chelsea goals

London (AFP) – Eden Hazard said Chelsea scored “three beautiful goals” after the leaders shredded Arsenal’s Premier League title aspirations with a 3-1 win on Saturday.
Hazard doubled Chelsea’s lead with a sublime solo goal in the 53rd minute, scything through the Arsenal defence from the centre circle before lifting a shot over his former team-mate Petr Cech.
Marcos Alonso and Arsenal old boy Cesc Fabregas scored the other goals for Antonio Conte’s side as they opened up a 12-point gap between themselves and their third-place London rivals.
“It is always good to score beautiful goals against a massive team,” Hazard told Sky Sports at Stamford Bridge.
“I enjoyed the game and the goals. We scored three beautiful goals and we deserve to win this game.
“We are still top of the league. We have good confidence and we want to finish the season and stay top.”
Asked what he had been thinking as he bore down on goal, twice beating Laurent Koscielny and leaving Francis Coquelin in a crumpled heap, Hazard replied: “To dribble like I did.
“It is not like this in every game. I know I need to score more and today I did. I am happy.”
Alonso had given Chelsea a contentious 13th-minute lead, cleaning out Hector Bellerin with his forearm as he leapt to head home after Diego Costa’s header bounced up off the bar.
Bellerin was left dazed and had to be substituted, with Gabriel coming on.
Chelsea substitute Fabregas added a third, lobbing in from 25 yards after Cech had shanked the ball straight to him, before Arsenal replacement Olivier Giroud notched a stoppage-time header.