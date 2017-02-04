Enrique hails bit-part Barca as injuries mount

Barcelona (AFP) – Barcelona coach Luis Enrique hailed the contribution of his squad’s bit-part players as a much-changed side saw off Athletic Bilbao 3-0 on Saturday to move to within a point of La Liga leaders Real Madrid.
However, Barca’s day was blighted by a groin strain suffered by key central defender Gerard Pique which could keep him out of Tuesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final, second leg at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.
Despite holding a 2-1 lead over Atletico, Enrique maintained his policy of heavily rotating his side throughout a demanding start to the year with Liga and Cup commitments soon to be added to by the return of the Champions League.
“First and foremost, it is important to realise that to reach our three objectives we need the whole squad,” said Enrique.
“Today a lot of players who haven’t had a lot of minutes took part and showed what they can do.”
With Luis Suarez watching on from the bench, Paco Alcacer netted his first La Liga goal for Barca since a 30 million euro ($32 million) move from Valencia in August.
Lionel Messi added a second five minutes before half-time with his third free-kick against Athletic this year thanks to a huge error from Gorka Iraizoz in the visitors’ goal.
Messi then took a rare rest for the final 25 minutes to be replaced by Sergi Roberto.
But that didn’t halt Barca’s rhythm as Aleix Vidal slotted a fine third into the corner two minutes later.
“We were able to give a rest to some because, without that, it is impossible to compete at 100 percent with all the games we have coming up,” added Enrique.
“We’ve won three marvellous points.”
However, Barca suffered a double injury blow with Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets still sidelined as Pique limped off at half-time before Rafinha had to be replaced early in the second-half with a head knock.
However, Barca suffered a double injury blow with Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets still sidelined as Pique limped off at half-time before Rafinha had to be replaced early in the second-half with a head knock.
“Gerard’s problem is a strain so we decided not to take any risks,” added Enrique.
“It is clearly the fruit of the calendar we have and the number of minutes he has had to play.
“Rafa’s is a knock. He has a deep cut and we had to replace him.
“I don’t know if I will able to count on them (for Tuesday). We will see how they go in training tomorrow and the day after.”
Madrid still have two games in hand over Barca at the top of the table, but their clash at Celta Vigo on Sunday is likely to be postponed due to damage caused to Celta’s Balaidos stadium by strong winds.