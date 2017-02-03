Where to find USA vs. Jamaica on US TV and live streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch USA vs. Jamaica, you’ve come to the right place.
There are plenty of viewing options to choose from of how you can watch USA against Jamaica international friendly, live from Chattanooga, Tennessee. The game will be shown on FS1 (English-language) as well as UniMas and Univision Deportes (Spanish-language). In addition to the TV viewing options, you can watch the game via several different legal streaming sites on your computer, smartphone, tablet or over-the-top device such as Roku and Apple TV.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: USA vs. Jamaica
What: International friendly
When: Game kicks off at 7pm ET / 4pm PT; Friday, February 3rd, 2017
Where: Live on FS1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, fuboTV (Spanish-language) and Sling Blue (English-language) (free trial)
With Sling Blue, you can watch USA vs. Jamaica and tons of other soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus Sling Blue, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 and 2019 Gold Cup, Rio Olympics, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games and select England games.
The Sling Blue app is available for Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One.