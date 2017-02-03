Where to find Porto vs. Sporting CP on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Porto vs. Sporting CP, you’ve come to the right place.
Porto against Sporting CP is the most important rivalry in Portuguese soccer between the north and south of Portugal. While the clubs occupy second and third place in the Primeira Liga, the match is not just about closing the gap with Benfica but also about who will have bragging rights between these two Portuguese giants.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it via legal streaming:
Who: Porto vs. Sporting CP
What: Primeira Liga, gameweek 20
When: Game kicks off at 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT; Saturday, February 4, 2017
Where: Live exclusively on fuboTV (free 24-hour trial)
While the game isn’t being shown on television, you can watch it on your TV by either (1) casting your game to your TV via Google Chromecast or (2) watching the game via the fuboTV app on Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire.
With fuboTV, you can watch Porto vs. Sporting CP and tons of other Primeira Liga games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2019 Copa America.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
