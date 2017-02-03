Where to find Chelsea vs. Arsenal on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal, you’ve come to the right place.
Chelsea has the opportunity to create a 12-point gap atop the Premier League if they can defeat Arsenal on Saturday morning. At the same time, the Gunners can close the gap to six points with a win. The pressure will be on Arsene Wenger to keep his team in the title race in what will be a very difficult match against the Blues at Stamford Bridge.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
What: Premier League, gameweek 24
When: Game kicks off at 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT; Saturday, February 4, 2017
Where: Live on NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue (free trial)
