EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 24

NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play commentator Arlo White and analysts Lee Dixon, a former Arsenal player, and Graeme Le Saux, a former Chelsea player, will call both first-place Chelsea v. third-place Arsenal (7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN) and second-place Tottenham v. Middlesbrough (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC), traversing through London traffic on motorbike taxis between matches. As a part of “Arlo, Lee and Graeme’s Excellent Adventure,” White, Dixon, and Le Saux have each been tasked with taking selfies at London landmarks along the way, logging their arrival time at White Hart Lane in a race to the second match.
“Although a triple game commentating weekend will be exciting in itself, I am mostly looking forward to Arlo calling the Spurs game after the dash across London on Taxi Bikes,” said Dixon. “He hates motorbikes, so rest assured Graeme and I will be calming his nerves. Not!”
“The journey between stadiums will consist of Lee and I racing to see who can get there first, having rushed to take our picture with each landmark,” said Le Saux. “Meanwhile, Arlo will beg his rider to slow down to walking pace. He will take a panorama shot and spend 10 minutes choosing a filter before continuing at snail’s pace to White Hart Lane.”
“It’s tremendous for me that we are doing the Chelsea v. Arsenal game first,” said White. “Graeme and Lee are legends for the Blues and the Gunners. By the time they’ve finished signing autographs for their adoring fans afterwards outside of Stamford Bridge, I’ll be in a pub near White Hart Lane, after calling Tottenham v Middlesbrough on my own!”
Dixon played for the Gunners for 15 years (1988-2002), making 619 appearances for the club and winning four top-flight titles and three FA Cups. Le Saux was a member of the Blues’ squad for 14 years (1987-1993, 1997-2003), making 542 appearances for the club and winning both the League Cup and FA Cup in his time with the team.
White will stop for a photo with Big Ben, Le Saux will stop at Buckingham Palace, and Dixon will stop at The London Eye.
Chelsea are nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and are coming off a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Tuesday. Arsenal are looking to rebound following a 2-1 loss to Watford. When the two teams last met in September, Arsenal were leading 3-0 after just 40 minutes thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil. Since that defeat, Chelsea have won 15 of their 17 Premier League matches. Live match coverage of Chelsea v. Arsenal begins at 6:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN.
Level on points with third-place Arsenal, Spurs are looking to gain crucial points in the title race when they host Middlesbrough. Following the match, NBC presents a live Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET. Rebecca Lowe hosts Goal Zone and Premier League Live, joined by former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Martino and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN hosts coverage of Hull City v. Liverpool, and CNBC hosts coverage of Crystal Palace v. Sunderland. All matches not on NBCSN or CNBC in the Saturday 10 a.m. ET television window will be available on Premier League Extra Time, a bonus television package available to MVPDs at no extra cost for customers who receive NBCSN.
Premier League coverage on Sunday, Feb. 5, begins at 7:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live followed by Manchester City v. Swansea City at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Coverage continues Sunday at 11 a.m. ET when Leicester City host Manchester United on NBCSN. White calls the match, joined by Dixon and Le Saux at King Power Stadium.
Premier League TV schedule
All times Eastern.
Saturday, February 4
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 7:30am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Blue — Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux
Hull vs. Liverpool, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Blue — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Blue (With World News Extra add-on) — Gary Taphouse and Andy Walker
Everton vs. Bournemouth, 10am, NBC Sports App — Phil Blacker and Davie Provan
Southampton vs. West Ham, 10am, NBC Sports App — Jonathan Beck and Danny Higginbotham
Watford vs. Burnley, 10am, NBC Sports App — Tony Jones and Tony Gale
West Brom vs. Stoke, 10am, NBC Sports App — Ian Crocker and Neil McCann
Spurs vs. Middlesbrough, 12:30pm, NBC, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Blue — Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux
Sunday, February 5
Manchester City vs. Swansea, 8:30am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Blue — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin
Leicester vs. Manchester United, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Blue — Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux