FOX Sports continued their coverage of the FA Cup by broadcasting 7 matches from the 4th round last weekend. This bumped all Bundesliga matches from the primary FOX Sports network onto the less popular FOX Sports 2 and FOX Soccer Plus networks. As a result, only 27,000 people tuned in to FS2 to watch Saturday afternoon’s game between Javier Hernandez’s Bayer Leverkusen take on Fabian Johnson’s Borussia Monchengladbach. But combined with the FOX Deportes number, the more respectable viewing number was 149,000 for the game that faced direct competition from Arsenal’s 5-0 thumping of Southampton on FOX Sports 1.
The next day, Manchester United’s match against Wigan provided FOX Sports 1’s largest soccer viewership since the United States faced Trinidad and Tobago in a World Cup Qualifying match on September 6 before an audience of 550,000.
Club América’s 1-0 defeat of Veracruz averaged 1.341 million viewers on Univision and Univision Deportes, making it the 5th most-watched Liga MX match of the Clasura thus far. This also marks the fourth consecutive week that at least one Liga MX match has averaged an audience larger than 1 million.
Sunday on beIN SPORTS, 49,000 people watched on as Ghana advanced to the Semi-Finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, a high point for the tournament. So far, beIN SPORTS have broadcast 14 matches, with each match attracting 22,500 viewers on average.
Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 24-30, 2017:
|Rank
|Home
|Away
|Competition
|Date
|TV1
|TV2
|Total
|1
|América
|Veracruz
|Liga MX
|1/28/17
|Univision; 814000
|UDN; 527000
|1,341,000
|2
|USMNT
|Serbia
|Int’l Friendly
|1/29/17
|ESPN2; 596000
|UniMás/UDN; 376000
|972,000
|3
|Monterrey
|León
|Liga MX
|1/28/17
|Univision; 574000
|UDN; 372000
|946,000
|4
|Pumas
|Necaxa
|Liga MX
|1/29/17
|Univision; 454000
|UDN; 170000
|624,000
|5
|Real Madrid
|Real Sociedad
|La Liga
|1/29/17
|beIN; 167000
|beIE; 363000
|530,000
|6
|Querétaro
|Chivas
|Liga MX
|1/28/17
|—; —
|UDN; 477000
|477,000
|7
|Man Utd
|Wigan
|FA Cup
|1/29/17
|FS1; 396000
|FOXD; 65000
|461,000
|8
|Chivas
|Atalante
|Copa MX
|1/24/17
|—; —
|UDN; 347000
|347,000
|9
|Chelsea
|Brentford
|FA Cup
|1/28/17
|FS1; 305000
|FOXD; 42000
|347,000
|10
|Southampton
|Arsenal
|FA Cup
|1/28/17
|FS1; 288000
|—; —
|288,000
|11
|Barcelona
|Real Sociedad
|Copa del Rey
|1/26/17
|—; —
|beIE; 263000
|263,000
|12
|Celta Vigo
|Real Madrid
|Copa del Rey
|1/25/17
|—; —
|beIE; 234000
|234,000
|13
|Sutton Utd
|Leeds Utd
|FA Cup
|1/29/17
|FS1; 176000
|FOXD; 9000
|185,000
|14
|Santos
|Tepic
|Copa MX
|1/24/17
|—; —
|UDN; 184000
|184,000
|15
|Santos
|Puebla
|Liga MX
|1/29/17
|—; —
|UDN; 178000
|178,000
|16
|Liverpool
|Wolves
|FA Cup
|1/28/17
|FS1; 131000
|FOXD; 34000
|165,000
|17
|Leverkusen
|Mönchengladbach
|Bundesliga
|1/28/17
|FS2; 27000
|FOXD; 122000
|149,000
|18
|Juárez
|Monterrey
|Copa MX
|1/25/17
|—; —
|UDN; 142000
|142,000
|19
|Pachuca
|Toluca
|Liga MX
|1/28/17
|—; —
|Unvso; 138000
|138,000
|20
|Espanyol
|Sevilla
|La Liga
|1/29/17
|—; —
|beIE; 119000
|119,000
|21
|Cruz Azul
|Oaxaca
|Copa MX
|1/24/17
|—; —
|Gala; 107000
|107,000
|22
|Real Betis
|Barcelona
|La Liga
|1/29/17
|beIN; 27000
|beIE; 76000
|103,000
|23
|Millwall
|Watford
|FA Cup
|1/29/17
|FS1; 102000
|—; —
|102,000
|24
|Alavés
|Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|1/28/17
|—; —
|beIE; 101000
|101,000
|25
|Derby
|Leicester City
|FA Cup
|1/27/17
|FS1; 97000
|—; —
|97,000
|26
|Athletic
|Sporting
|La Liga
|1/29/17
|—; —
|beIE; 94000
|94,000
|27
|Hull City
|Manchester United
|League Cup
|1/26/17
|beIN; 79000
|—; —
|79,000
|28
|Leganés
|Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|1/28/17
|—; —
|beIE; 76000
|76,000
|29
|Liverpool
|Southampton
|League Cup
|1/25/17
|beIN; 70000
|—; —
|70,000
|30
|Eibar
|Deportivo
|La Liga
|1/28/17
|—; —
|beIE; 66000
|66,000
|31
|Eibar
|Atlético Madid
|Copa del Rey
|1/25/17
|—; —
|beIE; 58000
|58,000
|32
|Schlake 04
|Frankfurt
|Bundesliga
|1/27/17
|FS2; 16000
|FOXD; 36000
|52,000
|33
|Las Palmas
|Valencia
|La Liga
|1/30/17
|—; —
|beIE; 51000
|51,000
|34
|Congo DR
|Ghana
|Africa Cup of Nations
|1/29/17
|beIN; 49000
|—; —
|49,000
|35
|Senegal
|Cameroon
|Africa Cup of Nations
|1/28/17
|beIN; 44000
|—; —
|44,000
|36
|Sassuolo
|Juventus
|Serie A
|1/29/17
|beIN; 42000
|—; —
|42,000
|37
|Bremen
|Bayern
|Bundesliga
|1/28/17
|FS2; 40000
|—; —
|40,000
|38
|Osasuna
|Málaga
|La Liga
|1/27/17
|—; —
|beIE; 39000
|39,000
|39
|Sporting CP
|Ferreira
|Primeira Liga
|1/28/17
|—; —
|UDN; 34000
|34,000
|40
|Estoril
|Porto
|Primeira Liga
|1/28/17
|—; —
|UDN; 30000
|30,000
|41
|Morocco
|Côte d’Ivoire
|Africa Cup of Nations
|1/24/17
|beIN; 26000
|—; —
|26,000
|42
|Alavés
|Alcorcón
|Copa del Rey
|1/24/17
|—; —
|beIE; 21000
|21,000
|43
|Burkina Faso
|Tunisia
|Africa Cup of Nations
|1/28/17
|beIN; 19000
|—; —
|19,000
|44
|Vitória
|Benfica
|Primeira Liga
|1/30/17
|—; —
|UDN; 18000
|18,000
|45
|Marseille
|Montpellier
|Ligue 1
|1/27/17
|beIN; 12000
|—; —
|12,000
Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:
|League
|Average
|Liga MX
|813,905
|Premier League
|467,395
|MLS
|292,365
|La Liga
|148,058
|NWSL
|88,500
|Bundesliga
|78,263
|Primeira Liga
|30,708
|Serie A
|25,904
|Championship
|15,688
|Ligue 1
|14,263
|NASL
|7,000
