Most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 24-30, 2017

February 2, 2017 TV Ratings No Comments

FOX Sports continued their coverage of the FA Cup by broadcasting 7 matches from the 4th round last weekend. This bumped all Bundesliga matches from the primary FOX Sports network onto the less popular FOX Sports 2 and FOX Soccer Plus networks. As a result, only 27,000 people tuned in to FS2 to watch Saturday afternoon’s game between Javier Hernandez’s Bayer Leverkusen take on Fabian Johnson’s Borussia Monchengladbach. But combined with the FOX Deportes number, the more respectable viewing number was 149,000 for the game that faced direct competition from Arsenal’s 5-0 thumping of Southampton on FOX Sports 1.

The next day, Manchester United’s match against Wigan provided FOX Sports 1’s largest soccer viewership since the United States faced Trinidad and Tobago in a World Cup Qualifying match on September 6 before an audience of 550,000.

Club América’s 1-0 defeat of Veracruz averaged 1.341 million viewers on Univision and Univision Deportes, making it the 5th most-watched Liga MX match of the Clasura thus far. This also marks the fourth consecutive week that at least one Liga MX match has averaged an audience larger than 1 million.

Sunday on beIN SPORTS, 49,000 people watched on as Ghana advanced to the Semi-Finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, a high point for the tournament. So far, beIN SPORTS have broadcast 14 matches, with each match attracting 22,500 viewers on average.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 24-30, 2017:

Rank Home Away Competition Date TV1 TV2 Total
1 América Veracruz Liga MX 1/28/17 Univision; 814000 UDN; 527000 1,341,000
2 USMNT Serbia Int’l Friendly 1/29/17 ESPN2; 596000 UniMás/UDN; 376000 972,000
3 Monterrey León Liga MX 1/28/17 Univision; 574000 UDN; 372000 946,000
4 Pumas Necaxa Liga MX 1/29/17 Univision; 454000 UDN; 170000 624,000
5 Real Madrid Real Sociedad La Liga 1/29/17 beIN; 167000 beIE; 363000 530,000
6 Querétaro Chivas Liga MX 1/28/17 —; — UDN; 477000 477,000
7 Man Utd Wigan FA Cup 1/29/17 FS1; 396000 FOXD; 65000 461,000
8 Chivas Atalante Copa MX 1/24/17 —; — UDN; 347000 347,000
9 Chelsea Brentford FA Cup 1/28/17 FS1; 305000 FOXD; 42000 347,000
10 Southampton Arsenal FA Cup 1/28/17 FS1; 288000 —; — 288,000
11 Barcelona Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 1/26/17 —; — beIE; 263000 263,000
12 Celta Vigo Real Madrid Copa del Rey 1/25/17 —; — beIE; 234000 234,000
13 Sutton Utd Leeds Utd FA Cup 1/29/17 FS1; 176000 FOXD; 9000 185,000
14 Santos Tepic Copa MX 1/24/17 —; — UDN; 184000 184,000
15 Santos Puebla Liga MX 1/29/17 —; — UDN; 178000 178,000
16 Liverpool Wolves FA Cup 1/28/17 FS1; 131000 FOXD; 34000 165,000
17 Leverkusen Mönchengladbach Bundesliga 1/28/17 FS2; 27000 FOXD; 122000 149,000
18 Juárez Monterrey Copa MX 1/25/17 —; — UDN; 142000 142,000
19 Pachuca Toluca Liga MX 1/28/17 —; — Unvso; 138000 138,000
20 Espanyol Sevilla La Liga 1/29/17 —; — beIE; 119000 119,000
21 Cruz Azul Oaxaca Copa MX 1/24/17 —; — Gala; 107000 107,000
22 Real Betis Barcelona La Liga 1/29/17 beIN; 27000 beIE; 76000 103,000
23 Millwall Watford FA Cup 1/29/17 FS1; 102000 —; — 102,000
24 Alavés Atletico Madrid La Liga 1/28/17 —; — beIE; 101000 101,000
25 Derby Leicester City FA Cup 1/27/17 FS1; 97000 —; — 97,000
26 Athletic Sporting La Liga 1/29/17 —; — beIE; 94000 94,000
27 Hull City Manchester United League Cup 1/26/17 beIN; 79000 —; — 79,000
28 Leganés Celta Vigo La Liga 1/28/17 —; — beIE; 76000 76,000
29 Liverpool Southampton League Cup 1/25/17 beIN; 70000 —; — 70,000
30 Eibar Deportivo La Liga 1/28/17 —; — beIE; 66000 66,000
31 Eibar Atlético Madid Copa del Rey 1/25/17 —; — beIE; 58000 58,000
32 Schlake 04 Frankfurt Bundesliga 1/27/17 FS2; 16000 FOXD; 36000 52,000
33 Las Palmas Valencia La Liga 1/30/17 —; — beIE; 51000 51,000
34 Congo DR Ghana Africa Cup of Nations 1/29/17 beIN; 49000 —; — 49,000
35 Senegal Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations 1/28/17 beIN; 44000 —; — 44,000
36 Sassuolo Juventus Serie A 1/29/17 beIN; 42000 —; — 42,000
37 Bremen Bayern Bundesliga 1/28/17 FS2; 40000 —; — 40,000
38 Osasuna Málaga La Liga 1/27/17 —; — beIE; 39000 39,000
39 Sporting CP Ferreira Primeira Liga 1/28/17 —; — UDN; 34000 34,000
40 Estoril Porto Primeira Liga 1/28/17 —; — UDN; 30000 30,000
41 Morocco Côte d’Ivoire Africa Cup of Nations 1/24/17 beIN; 26000 —; — 26,000
42 Alavés Alcorcón Copa del Rey 1/24/17 —; — beIE; 21000 21,000
43 Burkina Faso Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations 1/28/17 beIN; 19000 —; — 19,000
44 Vitória Benfica Primeira Liga 1/30/17 —; — UDN; 18000 18,000
45 Marseille Montpellier Ligue 1 1/27/17 beIN; 12000 —; — 12,000

Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:

League Average
Liga MX 813,905
Premier League 467,395
MLS 292,365
La Liga 148,058
NWSL 88,500
Bundesliga 78,263
Primeira Liga 30,708
Serie A 25,904
Championship 15,688
Ligue 1 14,263
NASL 7,000

