Landon Donovan to return to FOX Sports booth for USA vs. Jamaica friendly

Landon Donovan, who was a critically-acclaimed hit for his co-commentary during the 2016 Copa America Centenario on FOX Sports, will return to the network this Friday when he steps into the booth to provide co-commentary alongside Stu Holden and lead announcer John Strong.
The trio of Donovan, Holden and Strong will announce the USA versus Jamaica international friendly on FS1 beginning at 7pm ET Friday. The match is being televised live from Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee — a first for the US Men’s National Team.
Rob Stone anchors pregame studio coverage from the FOX Broadcast Center in Los Angeles with Alexi Lalas. Fernando Fiore contributes from the sidelines.
The friendly will be Bruce Arena’s second match back in charge of the USMNT and is the final tune-up before the team’s critical World Cup qualifier against Honduras March 24 on FS1. The Americans hold a 13-2-8 record against the Reggae Boyz in 23 matches dating back to 1988. The two countries last met in the semifinals of the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where Jamaica defeated the USA 2-1 to advance to the tournament final to face Mexico.
The match can also be live streamed via FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer 2Go. During the month of February, FOX Soccer 2GO is offering a 7-day free trial.
It’s quite possible that Landon Donovan may decide to hang up his boots and commit to a full-time career in sports broadcasting. Donovan recently turned down an opportunity to play with Real Salt Lake. As of last summer, World Soccer Talk revealed that FOX Sports, ESPN and NBC Sports were interested in hiring Donovan.