Ghana go without Gyan against Cameroon

February 2, 2017 AFP No Comments

Franceville (Gabon) (AFP) – Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan will start Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Cameroon in Franceville on the bench after failing to sufficiently recover from injury.

Gyan, 31, suffered a groin injury in the Black Stars’ final group game, a 1-0 defeat to Egypt, and played no part in last Sunday’s 2-1 quarter-final win over DR Congo.

Ghana are unchanged from that game while Jacques Zoua replaces Karl Toko Ekambi in the only change to Cameroon’s line-up following their penalty shoot-out win over Senegal in the last eight.

The winners will face Egypt in the final in Libreville on Sunday after the Pharaohs beat Burkina Faso on penalties on Wednesday.

