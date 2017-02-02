Antonelli blow compounds AC Milan’s Euro hopes

Milan (AFP) – AC Milan’s bid to end their three-year hiatus from the Champions league suffered another setback Thursday when left-back Luca Antonelli was ruled out for up to a month due to injury.
Milan, the seven-time European champions, last featured in the competition in 2014 when they lost 5-1 on aggregate to Atletico Madrid in the last 16.
Vincenzo Montella had raised Rossoneri hopes earlier this season they could battle for one of the league’s three Champions League spots.
But a succession of injuries this week has brought Milan back to earth with a bump.
On Wednesday midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura’s season was ended by a torn thigh muscle that will sideline him for at least four months.
Also soon to hit the treatment room is full-back Mattia Di Sciglio, who suffered ligament damage in his right ankle during a 2-1 loss at Udinese. He could be out for a month.
Milan host Sampdoria this weekend looking to make amends after successive losses to Napoli and Udinese, although Montella will be forced to reshuffle after the loss of three important players.
A statement on Thursday said that “during our training session yesterday (Antonelli) suffered a soleus muscle sprain in his left leg”.
It added: “He will undergo new medical scans over the coming two weeks.”
Antonelli is expected to be ruled out for up to three weeks, ruling him out of league games against Lazio, Fiorentina and Sassuolo.