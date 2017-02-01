Two new “It’s Called Football” episodes to premiere today on NBCSN from F2 Freestylers

Hosted by YouTube stars F2 Freestylers, the next two episodes of the “It’s Called Football” series will debut today on NBCSN starring players from West Ham United and Southampton.
The two episodes will premiere at 6pm ET (West Ham) and 6:30pm ET (Southampton) on NBCSN.
The six-part series debuted on Boxing Day. The show presents viewers with the jaw-dropping trick shots the F2 Freestylers have become known for, as well as an in-depth look at what makes the Premier League unlike any other league in the world.
In each 30-minute episode, F2 Freestylers Billy Wingrove and Jeremy Lynch will take fans behind a different club from the Premier League, providing background on the culture, songs, stadiums, history, and fans of the club.
“We’re excited to have our own show on NBCSN,” said Wingrove and Lynch. “We love visiting the U.S., and are thrilled that the Premier League is growing in popularity there. We know everyone will be blown away by what we’ve filmed!”
In the first episode, Billy and Jeremy examined the key facts fans need to know about Premier League football, and took fans through London’s Chelsea neighborhood to speak with Blues fans. The guys also spoke with Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi, and performed trick shots under the lights at Stamford Bridge.
The second episode in the series featured a look into the history of Arsenal Football Club, including appearances by Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Shkodran Mustafi, and former Arsenal player Daniel Karbassiyoon.
In the third episode featuring West Ham United, the footage of Dimitri Payet had to removed from the “It’s Called Football” episode after the Frenchman left the club.
All episodes will be also streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs.