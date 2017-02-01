Mourinho walks out of post-match interview

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho walked out of a post-match television interview after his side were held to a 0-0 draw by Premier League strugglers Hull City on Wednesday.
United were left four points off the Champions League spots in sixth place after failing to exploit the points dropped the previous evening by leaders Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.
Mourinho suggested referee Mike Jones had showed Hull too much leniency, but when asked to elaborate, he told a BBC reporter: “If you do not know football, you should not have a microphone in your hand.”
He then walked away, cutting the interview short.
Mourinho had also accused officials of double standards, citing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s comment that the fourth official told him “I like your passion” during his side’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.
“Yesterday a fourth official told a manager: ‘I enjoy very much your passion,'” said the United manger.
“Today I am told to sit down or I am going to be sent to the stand.”