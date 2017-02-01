Guardiola axes City keeper Bravo

London (AFP) – Pep Guardiola dropped Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with West Ham.
Bravo had been Guardiola’s preferred keeper in the league since his arrival to replace former number one Joe Hart in August.
Guardiola paid Barcelona £15 million (17.6 million euros, $19 million) for Bravo after deciding the Chilean’s ability with the ball at his feet was a better fit for his style of play than England international Hart, who was allowed to join Torino on loan.
The 33-year had made 19 league appearances this term, but some shaky displays of late convinced City boss Guardiola to turn to Willy Caballero at the London Stadium.
“All the 22 or 23 people (in the squad) deserve to play. It’s a tough moment when you have to decide. I trust them (Bravo and Caballero) both,” Guardiola said.
“He (Caballero) played well in the cup and I’ve decided to give him some opportunities. “
Guardiola also left star striker Sergio Aguero on the bench as he decided to keep faith with the forwards who played in Saturday’s FA Cup win at Crystal Palace.