Egypt into Africa Cup of Nations final

February 1, 2017 AFP No Comments

Libreville (AFP) – Egypt won through to the Africa Cup of Nations final on Wednesday after beating Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties in the semi-final.

The match in Libreville ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time, with Mohamed Salah’s 66th-minute opener for Egypt cancelled out by Aristide Bance seven minutes later.

With no further scoring it went to a shoot-out where Essam El Hadary’s save from Bertrand Traore’s last kick for Burkina Faso gave Egypt the victory.

They will play either Ghana or Cameroon in Sunday’s final.

