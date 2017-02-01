Home
6 Nations Rugby tournament to be streamed in US via beIN SPORTS and Premium Sports

February 1, 2017 rugby No Comments

The 2017 edition of the 6 Nations Rugby tournament will be streamed live to viewers in the United States via beIN SPORTS and Premium Sports.

The popular annual tournament, which features England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy, kicks off this Saturday when Scotland hosts Ireland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

For rugby fans in the United States, one game per round will be featured on beIN SPORTS Connect, while all other matches will be offered by Premium Sports.

The matches that will be featured on beIN SPORTS Connect are:

Sunday, February 5

Italy vs. Wales, 9am ET

Sunday, February 12

France vs. Scotland, 10am ET

Sunday, February 26

England vs. Italy, 10am ET

Saturday, March 11

Italy vs. France, 8:30am ET

Saturday, March 18

Scotland vs. Italy, 8:30am ET

Sports fans in the United States can access beIN SPORTS Connect via its website. But if your TV provider isn’t one of the participating cable or satellite companies to offer access beIN SPORTS Connect, you can access beIN SPORTS Connect through fuboTV (which offers a free 24-hour trial; Watch the above video in order to follow the steps to sign up).

beIN SPORTS will have a one-hour recap show that will air every Sunday at 10pm ET/7pm PT on beIN SPORTS (schedule is subject to change).

Also, every rugby match will air on a delay basis during the week.

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

