6 Nations Rugby tournament to be streamed in US via beIN SPORTS and Premium Sports

The 2017 edition of the 6 Nations Rugby tournament will be streamed live to viewers in the United States via beIN SPORTS and Premium Sports.
The popular annual tournament, which features England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy, kicks off this Saturday when Scotland hosts Ireland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.
For rugby fans in the United States, one game per round will be featured on beIN SPORTS Connect, while all other matches will be offered by Premium Sports.
The matches that will be featured on beIN SPORTS Connect are:
Sunday, February 5
Italy vs. Wales, 9am ET
Sunday, February 12
France vs. Scotland, 10am ET
Sunday, February 26
England vs. Italy, 10am ET
Saturday, March 11
Italy vs. France, 8:30am ET
Saturday, March 18
Scotland vs. Italy, 8:30am ET
Sports fans in the United States can access beIN SPORTS Connect via its website. But if your TV provider isn’t one of the participating cable or satellite companies to offer access beIN SPORTS Connect, you can access beIN SPORTS Connect through fuboTV (which offers a free 24-hour trial; Watch the above video in order to follow the steps to sign up).
beIN SPORTS will have a one-hour recap show that will air every Sunday at 10pm ET/7pm PT on beIN SPORTS (schedule is subject to change).
Also, every rugby match will air on a delay basis during the week.