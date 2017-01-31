Payet debuts as Marseille advance to Cup quarter-finals

Paris (AFP) – Marseille’s star recruit Dimitri Payet made his debut on Tuesday but it was Brazilian Doria who booked the team’s French Cup quarter-final berth with a 2-1 extra time win over Lyon.
Payet rejoined the Ligue 1 side on a four-and-a-half-year deal on Sunday after Marseille paid 30 million euros ($31.3 million, £25 million) to bring him back to the Stade Velodrome.
And the 29-year-old former West Ham player came on to a standing ovation after 94 minutes as the Cup clash was deadlocked 1-1 and heading into extra-time.
But it was old recruits who kept 10-time Cup winners Marseille on track in the 100th edition of the tournament in which they hold the joint record number of trophies along with defending Paris Saint-Germain travel to Rennes on Wednesday.
Rod Fanni, recalled last summer by former coach Frank Passi, opened on 24 minutes before Corentin Tolisso equalised for the visitors on 64 minutes.
And Brazilian Doria, who had been sidelined by former Marseille boss Marcelo Bielsa and loaned out twice, stole the show.
He came on in place of another new recruit Patrice Evra who picked up a thigh injury three minutes after the break and fired in the winner after 109 minutes at the Velodrome.
Ligue 1 sides Bordeaux, Lille and Lorient also advanced, as Nantes and Dijon exited.
Lille ground out a 1-0 win at home against Nantes with Sebastien Corchia slotting in penalty after 81 minutes.
A last-gasp Gaëtan Laborde goal two minutes into time added on helped Bordeaux past Dijon 2-1 as top flight tailenders Lorient were made to work hard for a 3-2 extra time win at Chateauroux.