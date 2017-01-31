Leicester City’s Ulloa issues strike threat as Burnley land Westwood

London (AFP) – Traditionally renowned for frantic activity among Premier League clubs, the most notable incident for much of Tuesday’s transfer deadline day was Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa’s strike threat.
The Argentina front man issued the dramatic warning in a bid to force a move from the defending champions.
Bottom-of-the-table Sunderland are reported to have made a £7 million ($8.7 million, 8.1 million euros) bid for the 30-year-old player.
But with Leicester themselves just five points above the relegation zone, the Foxes appear reluctant to sell to one of their rivals in the struggle to remain among English football’s elite.
Ulloa, also the target of reported interest from Spanish side Alaves, said he was threatening strike action because Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri had reneged on a promise he could leave if the Midlands club received an offer of £4-5 million for him.
“With all respect for LCFC FANS. I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them,” Ulloa tweeted.
Ulloa is unhappy after starting just once in the Premier League this season and he has not been offered a new deal after helping the Foxes win the title last season.
He later told Sky Sports News: “I can’t understand the situation or why they don’t let me continue playing my football somewhere else. If I stay at the club it’s going to affect seriously my career and my future.”
Burnley, looking to build on their recent rise up the table, signed Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood for a reported fee of £5 million.
The 26-year-old agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract and said: “It feels like a proper football club and that’s what I like.
“I like to be appreciated and I will definitely get that here.”
Southampton confirmed they had signed goalkeeper Mouez Hassen from Nice on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old will be reunited with Claude Puel, his former manager, and he’ll provide cover for first-choice Fraser Forster, with deputy Alex McCarthy out injured.
– Commitment –
Meanwhile, there were suggestions Premier League champions Chelsea would try to sign the Celtic duo of forward Moussa Dembele and goalkeeper Craig Gordon before Tuesday’s 2300 GMT deadline.
But the Scottish champions are said to want at least £40 million for Dembele, who tweeted a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio delivering the “I’m not leaving” speech from the Wolf of Wall Street film, with himself in a similar pose above to illustrate his commitment to the Hoops.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has also made it clear he wants Gordon to stay at Parkhead.
Elsewhere, second-bottom Hull said they had signed defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old could make his Hull debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
He is Hull’s sixth recruit of the transfer window, joining fellow loan signings Oumar Niasse, Evandro, Omar Elabdellaoui and Lazar Markovic.
Markus Henriksen has also arrived for an undisclosed fee from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.
This month has seen the increasingly wealthy Chinese Super League flex its muscles, with Brazil international Oscar leaving Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG in a move worth £51 million ($63 million, 60 million euros) move.
But amid speculation linking Manchester United star Wayne Rooney to the Far East, Jose Mourinho insisted Tuesday the England forward was staying put.
Yes,” said Mourinho when asked if Rooney, who recently became United’s all-time leading goal-scorer, will see out the season at Old Trafford.
“We don’t have players in, we don’t have players out, we lost two players from the squad,” the United manager added in a reference to Morgan Schneiderlin’s £20 million, rising to £24 million transfer to Everton and Memphis Depay’s move to Lyon for an initial fee of some £13 million.
This month also saw teenage Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus complete his move to Manchester City, the 19-year-old arriving for a reported £27 million.