Moyes buys familiar faces to boost Sunderland survival bid

London (AFP) – Sunderland manager David Moyes placed his faith in Costa Rican international Bryan Oviedo and Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson in helping the Premier League tailenders escape the drop signing them on Monday from his former club Everton.
Oviedo, 26 and who signed a three-and-a-half year contract, will fill the vacuum left by fullback Patrick van Aanholt who signed for fellow strugglers Crystal Palace earlier Monday.
Gibson, 29 and who has put pen to paper on an 18 month contract, like Oviedo played under Moyes when he was at Everton before the Scottish manager left for an unhappy sojourn at Manchester United.
Both Oviedo and Gibson had their time at Everton overshadowed by injury with the former making just 68 appearances in four-and-a-half years, though that was also due to veteran Leighton Baines good form as well, whilst Gibson managed 69 in five years.
“Bryan is a very good player and he’ll help us get forward,” Moyes told the club website.
“He’s quick and overall he’s a decent left-back.
“I signed him for Everton from Copenhagen as cover for Leighton Baines at the time, and he’s only not getting in because of how well Leighton’s done.
“He’s 26 which is a good age for us and I think he’s a really good character –- a good boy -– and I’m hoping he’s someone who will help us over the years.”
Mopyes, whose only other signing in January has been another of his former Everton players veteran central defender Joleon Lescott, said he hoped the 27-times capped Gibson would provide much needed goals from midfield.
“We’ve got Darron on an 18-month contract and I think he’s a very good footballer; he’ll add a bit of quality with his passing and his play and I’d love him to add goals.
“He has a really good strike and if he can add goals from midfield it would be a big bonus.”
They could both make their debuts as early as Tuesday with Sunderland — who are presently three points adrift of safety — hosting title hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur.