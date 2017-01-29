Where to find PSG vs. Monaco on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch PSG vs. Monaco, we have good news and bad news.
First, the good news. The game will be shown live to viewers in the United States via beIN SPORTS Connect. The bad news is that the game won’t be shown on television live but it will be shown on delay (from 6-8pm ET). Nonetheless, we can show you below how to watch this hugely significant Ligue 1 game for free with a trial to fuboTV so you can watch it either live via beIN SPORTS Connect or delayed via beIN SPORTS. And it’s completely legal so you don’t have to worry about malware, pop-up ads or security/privacy concerns that you get with illegal streams.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it via legal streaming:
Who: PSG vs. Monaco
What: Ligue Un
When: Game kicks off at 3pm ET / Noon PT; Sunday, January 29, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
To watch beIN SPORTS Connect via fuboTV, sign up for the free trial. Then follow the instructions shown in the video below:
Be sure to follow the instructions in the above video in order to get beIN SPORTS Connect to work.
With fuboTV, you can watch PSG vs. Monaco and tons of other Ligue Un games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Capital One Cup, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2019 Copa America.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.