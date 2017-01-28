Agony for Mane as Cameroon beat Senegal on penalties

Franceville (Gabon) (AFP) – Sadio Mane agonisingly missed from the spot to allow Cameroon to beat Senegal 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final tie on Saturday.
The match went to penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in the southern Gabonese town of Franceville.
After each side had successfully converted their first four penalties, Liverpool star Mane’s effort was stopped by Fabrice Ondoa in the Cameroon goal.
Vincent Aboubakar then stepped up to score and take the Indomitable Lions through to the last four at the expense of a Senegal side who were widely fancied coming into the tournament.
Cameroon, who also beat Senegal on penalties in the final of the 2002 Cup of Nations, can now look forward to a semi-final tie against either DR Congo or Ghana in Franceville on Thursday.