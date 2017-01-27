Where to find Liverpool vs. Wolves FA Cup on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Liverpool vs. Wolves, you’ve come to the right place.
Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers head to Anfield on Saturday for the FA Cup 4th Round game against Liverpool. Wolves, currently seventh from bottom in the Championship table, will fancy their chances against a Liverpool team that is having a disastrous start to 2017 so far. Liverpool will hope to avenge their recent defeats by beating Wolves at home in order to restore their confidence.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Liverpool vs. Wolves
What: FA Cup 4th Round
When: Game kicks off at 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT; Saturday, January 28, 2017
Where: Live on FS1, FOX Deportes and DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
