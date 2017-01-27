Africa Cup of Nations US TV schedule in infographic and printer-friendly formats

We’re into the final 8 of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, DR Congo, Burkina Faso, Tunisia and Morocco remaining in the competition.
For soccer fans in the United States, all of the quarterfinals will be shown on US television and/or streaming this weekend (see the full schedule at the bottom of the screen for links).
To make things easier, World Soccer Talk has created a downloadable file for you to download and print from your computer, or save it to your computer, tablet or smart phone.
Download the Africa Cup of Nations TV schedule (PDF format).
Also, here’s an infographic featuring the TV schedule that you can view (or click on it for a larger version) to print:
Here’s the Africa Cup of Nations schedule (including links to watch the games for free):
Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals
Saturday, January 28
Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia, 11am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Senegal vs. Cameroon, 2pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial) – Also will be shown delayed Sunday at 1am on beIN SPORTS en Español
Sunday, January 29
DR Congo vs. Ghana, 11am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial) – Also will be shown delayed Monday at 1am on beIN SPORTS en Español; Sling World Sports, YipTV and fuboTV (free trial)
Egypt vs. Morocco, 2pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial) – Also will be shown delayed at 10pm on beIN SPORTS
Wednesday, February 1
Semifinal 1, 2pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Thursday, February 2
Semifinal 2, 2pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, February 4
Third place final, 2pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, February 5
Final, 2pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)