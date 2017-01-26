Watford sign Niang on loan from AC Milan

London (AFP) – Watford signed AC Milan forward M’Baye Niang on loan for the rest of the season on Thursday as boss Walter Mazzarri looks to rejuvenate his spluttering side.
The 22-year-old Frenchman, who can play wide or up front, could make his debut in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at third-tier Millwall.
Niang arrives at Vicarage Road with the chance to make the move permanent at the end of the season.
“Watford FC is pleased to confirm the capture of exciting young AC Milan forward M’Baye Niang,” the Premier League side said.
Niang became the second-youngest scorer in AC Milan history when he netted in a Coppa Italia tie aged 17 years and 350 days in December 2012.