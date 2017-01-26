Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 17-23, 2017

Most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 17-23, 2017

January 26, 2017 TV Ratings 1 Comment

Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur posted 1.16 million viewers on the NBC broadcast network. This number ties the match between Hull City and Manchester United in the opening round of fixtures as the second most watched Premier League match on NBC this season. This also marks the fourth consecutive week that a Premier League match has drawn more than 1 million viewers.

It was another huge weekend for Liga MX as the two most popular clubs in Mexico, Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara, featured on the Univision network Saturday night. Over 1.7 million people watched as Club América fell to Tigres by a score of 4-2. Following that match, 1.55 million saw Chivas lose to the now league leaders Club Tijuana. Both clubs will not feature on the Univision network like this again until February 11th with the Súper Clásico occurring the following week on February 18.

The Bundesliga returned from its annual winter break last Friday on FOX Sports 1 in what was the least watched Friday night fixture on the network since Köln defeated Freiburg 3-0 on September 16. Viewership unsurprisingly peaked on Sunday when Bayer Leverkusen, with Mexican International Javier Hernández took on a Hertha Berlin side that featured US International John Brooks. FOX Sports 1 and FOX Deportes combined to produce 103,000 viewers for the match.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 17-23, 2017:

Rank Home Away Competition Date TV1 TV2 Total
1 Tigres América Liga MX 1/21/17 Univision; 973000 UDN; 747000 1,720,000
2 Chivas Tijuana Liga MX 1/21/17 Univision; 868000 UDN; 682000 1,550,000
3 Man City Spurs Premier League 1/21/17 NBC; 1160000 Unvso; 93000 1,253,000
4 Toluca Chiapas Liga MX 1/22/17 Univision; 574000 —; — 574,000
5 Cruz Azul Monterrey Liga MX 1/21/17 —; — UDN; 534000 534,000
6 Stoke City Man Utd Premier League 1/21/17 NBCSN; 487000 Unvso; 41000 528,000
7 Chelsea Hull City Premier League 1/22/17 NBCSN; 516000 —; — 516,000
8 Eibar Barcelona La Liga 1/22/17 beIN; 104000 beIE; 391000 495,000
9 Arsenal Burnley Premier League 1/22/17 NBCSN; 406000 Unvso; 55000 461,000
10 América Santos Copa MX 1/18/17 —; — UDN; 401000 401,000
11 Real Madrid Malaga La LIga 1/21/17 beIN; 111000 beIE; 215000 326,000
12 Real Madrid Celta Vigo Copa del Rey 1/18/17 beIN; 45000 beIE; 271000 316,000
13 Real Sociedad Barcelona Copa del Rey 1/19/17 beIN; 81000 beIE; 217000 298,000
14 Liverpool Swansea City Premier League 1/21/17 NBCSN; 255000 Unvso; 38000 293,000
15 Puebla Querétaro Liga MX 1/22/17 —; — UDN; 281000 281,000
16 Querétaro Cruz Azul Copa MX 1/18/17 —; — Gala; 208000 208,000
17 León Pumas Liga MX 1/21/17 —; — Gala; 173000 173,000
18 Panama Honduras Copa Centroamericana 1/17/17 —; — UDN; 144000 144,000
19 Panama El Salvador Copa Centroamericana 1/20/17 —; — UDN; 138000 138,000
20 Honduras Costa Rica Copa Centroamericana 1/20/17 —; — UDN; 137000 137,000
21 Villarreal Valencia La Liga 1/21/17 —; — beIE; 134000 134,000
22 Plymouth Liverpool FA Cup 1/18/17 FS1; 111000 FOXD; 20000 131,000
23 Real Betis Sporting La Liga 1/22/17 —; — beIE; 131000 131,000
24 Panama Costa Rica Copa Centroamericana 1/22/17 —; — UDN; 130000 130,000
25 Athletic Atletico Madrid La Liga 1/22/17 —; — beIE; 121000 121,000
26 Southampton Leicester City Premier League 1/22/17 NBCSN; 121000 —; — 121,000
27 León Morelia Copa MX 1/18/17 —; — UDN; 105000 105,000
28 Leverkusen Hertha Bundesliga 1/22/17 FS1; 24000 FOXD; 79000 103,000
29 El Salvador Nicaragua Copa Centroamericana 1/22/17 —; — UDN; 96000 96,000
30 Costa Rica Nicaragua Copa Centroamericana 1/17/17 —; — UDN; 89000 89,000
31 Atlético Madrid Eibar Copa del Rey 1/19/17 beIN; 24000 beIE; 64000 88,000
32 Alaves Leganes La Liga 1/21/17 —; — beIE; 79000 79,000
33 Crystal Palace Everton Premier League 1/21/17 CNBC; 56000 —; — 56,000
34 El Salvador Belize Copa Centroamericana 1/17/17 —; — UDN; 54000 54,000
35 Freiburg Bayern Bundesliga 1/20/17 FS1; 54000 —; — 54,000
36 Bremen Dortmund Bundesliga 1/21/17 FS1; 49000 —; — 49,000
37 Leipzig Frankfurt Bundesliga 1/21/17 FS2; 13000 FOXD; 34000 47,000
38 Lincoln City Ipswich Town FA Cup 1/17/17 FS1; 35000 FOXD; 6000 41,000
39 Milan Napoli Serie A 1/21/17 beIN; 40000 —; — 40,000
40 Belize Honduras Copa Centroamericana 1/22/17 —; — UDN; 40000 40,000
41 Porto Rio Ave Primeira Liga 1/21/17 —; — UDN; 37000 37,000
42 Nicaragua Belize Copa Centroamericana 1/20/17 —; — UDN; 34000 34,000
43 Alcorcón Alavés Copa del Rey 1/18/17 beIN; 7000 beIE; 24000 31,000
44 Mainz Köln Bundesliga 1/22/17 FS2; 13000 FOXD; 15000 28,000
45 Morocco Togo Africa Cup of Nations 1/20/17 beIN; 25000 —; — 25,000
46 Mali Egypt Africa Cup of Nations 1/17/17 beIN; 23000 —; — 23,000
47 Gabon Burkina Faso Africa Cup of Nations 1/18/17 beIN; 21000 —; — 21,000
48 Ghana Uganda Africa Cup of Nations 1/17/17 beIN; 20000 —; — 20,000
49 Augsburg Hoffenheim Bundesliga 1/21/17 FS2; 3000 FOXD; 15000 18,000
50 Osasuna Sevilla La Liga 1/22/17 —; — beIE; 18000 18,000
51 Las Palmas Deportivo La Liga 1/20/17 —; — beIE; 17000 17,000
52 Palermo Inter Milan Serie A 1/22/17 beIN; 17000 —; — 17,000
53 Marítimo Sporting CP Primeira Liga 1/21/17 —; — UDN; 13000 13,000
54 Côte d’Ivoire Congo DR Africa Cup of Nations 1/20/17 beIN; 12000 —; — 12,000
55 Algeria Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations 1/19/17 beIN; 10000 —; — 10,000
56 Juventus Lazio Serie A 1/22/17 beIN; 10000 —; — 10,000
57 Zimbabwe Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations 1/23/17 beIN; 8000 —; — 8,000

Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:

League Average
Liga MX 836,750
Premier League 467,975
MLS 292,365
La Liga 149,110
NWSL 88,500
Bundesliga 78,182
Primeira Liga 31,842
Serie A 25,792
Championship 15,688
Ligue 1 14,389
NASL 7,000

SEE MORE: Access our archives of US TV ratings for soccer.

HT SportsTVRatings

Related Posts

About The Author

Collin Werner

One Response

  1. FanaticoSocceroo January 26, 2017

    Why has the Bundesliga such low numbers on Fox?
    Could it be that there is an age gap between Bundesliga and Premier League? I just checked youtube and the FoxSports channel showing Bundesliga highlights has much more views than the NBCSN channel that shows EPL highlights. And those channels can only be watched from US.
    So, older people still watching their games on TV while youger audiences watching somewhere else. And thats the result of the ratings?

    LaLiga has also weak numbers, which is unusual when you have the best league, the biggest superstars in Messi and Ronaldo and you have a large latino community in the US.

    Frankly I dont understand these numbers at all. Well, except the very good LigaMX numbers. They make sense when you have a lot of people that moved from Mexico.

    Reply

Leave a Reply