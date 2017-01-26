Premier League game on NBC scores 1 million+ viewers for 4th week in row

Saturday’s live broadcast of Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur helped NBC Sports mark four consecutive weeks that a Premier League match has drawn more than 1 million viewers on the network.
The 12:30-2:30pm ET broadcast on NBC posted 1.16 million viewers. This number ties the match between Hull City and Manchester United in the opening round of fixtures as the second most-watched Premier League match on NBC this season.
The game between Man City and Spurs ended in an entertaining 2-2 result in one of the most exciting matches of the 2016/17 Premier League season.
After this weekend’s FA Cup games on FOX Sports, Premier League coverage on NBC Sports returns on Tuesday, January 31 when Liverpool vs. Chelsea is featured on NBCSN. That’ll be followed days later when Chelsea-Arsenal will be televised on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30am on NBCSN.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming