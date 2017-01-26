Mexico skipper Marquez next to hit out at Trump wall

Paris (AFP) – Veteran Mexico skipper Rafael Marquez on Thursday fired a Twitter volley at Donald Trump’s proposed wall along the border as football weighed in on the US president.
“No wall can stop us if we believe in ourselves,” tweeted the 37-year-old former Barcelona stalwart in a post including video of him firing home a trademark freekick from his Barca days.
Marquez, nicknamed the “Kaiser of Michoacan”, his home region, played for Monaco between 1999 and 2003, then had seven years with Barca before a stint in the MLS. He left the US in 2012 for Guadalajara-based side Atlas.
Trump insists he will go ahead with his pre-election pledge to build a wall along the border and get Mexico to pay for it — prompting Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday to call off a meeting with the new US leader.
German outfit Borussia Dortmund also got involved in the controversial issue, tweeting an image of their fans at their stadium forming a “yellow wall” of support.
“The only wall we believe in,” said the caption.