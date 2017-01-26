Evra old cool head for Marseille dressing room

Marseille (AFP) – Former France full-back Patrice Evra indicated Thursday he saw himself as the old cool head to stabilise Marseille after joining the club from Juventus.
“I am someone who looks after the wellbeing of the dressing room,” said the 81-cap, 35-year-old former Manchester United star, who has been released from the last six months of his contract with Juve.
“That is my first objective,” Evra told a press conference officially unveiling him.
With five Premier League crowns and a Champions League also won with United, Evra is now seeking to act as a steadying influence at the former European champions, currently sixth in Ligue 1 and 15 points off the top three.
“They know my personality. I have not come here to take somebody’s place. It is a privilege for me to be here,” Evra insisted.
He added that the Stade Velodrome was an impressive fortress of a stadium and that had France played there in the final of Euro 2016, they would have see off final conquerors Portugal.
Quizzed on a potential return to the national side he said: “The France team is not a priority — but if the youngsters don’t perform I shall be there.”
Evra is due to make his debut at the Velodrome on Friday against Montpellier.