Burnley’s Marney out for rest of season

London (AFP) – Burnley midfielder Dean Marney has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee for a second time.
Marney suffered the injury while challenging Mesut Ozil in a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League last Sunday.
The 32-year-old sustained the same injury, to the same knee, during Burnley’s last Premier League campaign in February 2015 when he was kept out for nine months.
“He’s seeing a specialist (on Thursday) but unfortunately he has done his cruciate, his right ACL, which is the one he did before so it’s obviously a long period of rehab needed for that one,” Burnley manager Sean Dyche said.
“It will be (season-ending), definitely. He’s come through that once before.
“In a good-bad way he knows the script, he knows what his rehab is, how long it is. It’s a blow for him and it’s a blow for us because he’d be playing and doing very well.”