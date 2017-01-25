PSG net Portuguese star Guedes

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint Germain confirmed Wednesday they had signed Portuguese forward Goncalo Guedes from Benfica for around 30 million euros ($32 million).
The rangy Guedes, just 20 and blessed with mazy dribbling skills, impressed last season as Benfica motored to the title and PSG have captured him on a four-and-a-half year deal.
Guedes broke into the Portuguese national side in 2015, but he did not feature at Euro 2016.
PSG published a photo of their new recruit clad in a club shirt and scarf as they unveiled him after he successfully completed a medical.
Publicly quoted entity Benfica confirmed the deal independently, adding they will receive seven million euros in the event PSG sell Guedes on to another club before 2021.
With two caps for Portugal, Guedes can play on either wing but most recently played either centre-forward or playmaker at Benfica.
Guedes will become the latest foreign acquisition by the French champions, who signed 23-year-old German international Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg two weeks ago for a reported 36 to 40 million euros.
Guedes came through the youth ranks at Benfica, whom he joined aged just nine, and made his debut in October 2014.
He will be unable to feature in the Champions League, where PSG take on Barcelona in the last 16, having already featured for Benfica in the event this season.