Ghana sweat on fitness of skipper Gyan

Port-Gentil (Gabon) (AFP) – Ghana coach Avram Grant has admitted captain Asamoah Gyan is a doubt for the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after he came off injured against Egypt on Wednesday.
“It’s not looking so good but Gyan is a very strong boy,” said Grant when asked about the extent of the problem.
“We will need to wait and see. We will have a scan and then we will know better.”
Gyan was making his 99th international appearance and was looking to score his 50th goal for his country, but he went down with what looked like a groin injury towards the end of the first half and eventually came off.
Jordan Ayew replaced him as Ghana lost the Group D game in Port-Gentil 1-0.
The Black Stars, runners-up in 2015, will face DR Congo in the quarter-finals in Oyem on Sunday.