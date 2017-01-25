Where to find Hull vs. Man United (League Cup semifinal, 2nd leg) on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Hull vs. Man United, you’ve come to the right place.
In the first leg, Manchester United defeated Hull City 2-0, so the Red Devils are certainly in pole position to advance to the next round to face Southampton in the 2016/17 EFL Cup final. But Hull City will certainly have something to say about it despite having sold star player Robert Snodgrass this week.
The League Cup semi-final second leg between Hull vs. Man United will be shown live on US television via beIN SPORTS. But whether you get beIN SPORTS or not on your cable or satellite system, you can watch the game for free with a 24-hour trial to legal streaming service fuboTV.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Hull vs. Manchester United
What: League Cup semifinal, 2nd leg
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Thursday, January 26, 2017
US TV: Live on beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Hull vs. Manchester United and other League Cup games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2019 Copa America.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
