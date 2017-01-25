Evergreen Evra set to seal Marseille move

Paris (AFP) – Veteran French international defender Patrice Evra is set to sign for Marseille on Wednesday on a free transfer from Juventus on an 18-month contract, French media said.
The 35-year-old left-back, who had been linked with a return to Manchester United, was due to undergo a medical at Marseille ahead of sealing a move to the French club, L’Equipe said on its website.
RMC Sport radio said that Evra had been released from the last six months of his contract at Italian champions Juventus.
Quizzed earlier Wednesday about Evra, attacking Marseille midfielder Remy Cabella told reporters: “I know Evra well from the French team, he’s a captain who binds the group together and talks a lot so it would be good for us and the club if he comes, he’s a great player.”
Evra left French football in 2006 to move from Monaco to Manchester United, before making the move to Juventus.