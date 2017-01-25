Australian Open briefs

Melbourne (AFP) – Brief stories from the Australian Open on Wednesday:
Where did you get that hat?
Serena Williams nearly scrawled with marker pen on an designer pink hat when she was handed it after her win over Johanna Konta. Williams, who was signing autographs, was about to write on the hat when she realised it was a gift from Australian race-horse trainer Gai Waterhouse. “I started to sign it, but I stopped just in time. I have a nice, beautiful hat today. I’m really excited about it,” Williams said.
All downhill from here
Roger Federer’s four children have been having a good time in Australia, but at least one of them is now ready to go home. Federer, who travels with his family, said his kids had been saying: “Don’t lose Daddy, we want to stay longer.” But one of his seven-year-old twin girls changed her mind on the day of his quarter-final with Mischa Zverev. “For the first time today one of my daughters said, ‘It’s okay, I want to go skiing in Switzerland’,” he said after the match. “I said, ‘Come on, give me one more match’.”
Sing when you’re winning
Grigor Dimitrov got a nasty shock when Federer tweeted an embarrassing video of both of them singing Chicago’s 1980s ballad “Hard To Say I’m Sorry” along with Tommy Haas. “I was laying in bed watching TV and all of a sudden I got that notification, Roger Federer has just posted,” Dimitrov said. “And I was like, ‘Oh no, please don’t tell me it’s this’. And I was like, ‘Oh great, thanks man’.” Dimitrov could still get his own back if he meets Federer in Sunday’s final.