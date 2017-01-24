Where to find Liverpool vs. Southampton (League Cup semifinal, 2nd leg) on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Liverpool vs. Southampton, you’ve come to the right place.
In the first leg, Liverpool lost 1-0 to Southampton after Nathan Redmond scored the only goal in the game. However, the Saints now face a Reds team at Anfield who will be looking to bounce back after a shock 2-3 defeat against Swansea on Saturday.
The League Cup semi-final second leg between Liverpool vs. Southampton will be shown live on US television via beIN SPORTS. But whether you get beIN SPORTS or not on your cable or satellite system, you can watch the game for free with a 24-hour trial to legal streaming service fuboTV.
With the Capital One Cup being renamed the EFL Cup, it’s Liverpool’s chance to see if they can get a dream final against Manchester United (assuming that the Red Devils can beat Hull City over two legs). But don’t underestimate Southampton (or Hull City, for that matter).
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Liverpool vs. Southampton
What: League Cup semifinal, 2nd leg
When: Game kicks off at 3pm ET / Noon PT; Wednesday, January 25, 2017
US TV: Live on beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Liverpool vs. Southampton and other League Cup games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2019 Copa America.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
