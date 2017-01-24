Where to find Celta vs. Real Madrid Copa del Rey quarterfinal 2nd leg on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Celta vs. Real Madrid, you’ve come to the right place.
Real Madrid is one step away from qualifying for the semifinals of the 2016/17 Copa del Rey. Madrid has to overturn a 1-2 defeat from the first leg to make it into the next round. But don’t underestimate Celta de Vigo especially when they’re playing at home.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Celta vs. Real Madrid
What: Copa del Rey, quarterfinal, second leg
When: Game kicks off at 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT; Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Celta vs. Real Madrid and tons of other Copa del Rey games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Brasileirao, Championship, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2019 Copa America.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
Plus, if you enjoy fuboTV, you can lock in their $9.99 per month rate right now before the price increases in a couple of weeks.