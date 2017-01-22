Monaco thrash Lorient to go clear at top

Paris (AFP) – Gabriel Boschilia and Valere Germain both struck twice as a rampant Monaco routed bottom side Lorient 4-0 on Sunday to climb two points clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1.
Brazilian striker Boschilia netted a brace inside the opening half hour as Monaco punished slack Lorient defending in driving rain at the Stade Louis II before Germain curled in a third on 37 minutes.
The Frenchman then grabbed his second on the hour as Leonardo Jardim’s free-scoring side collected a fifth win in six to claim the outright lead, following Nice’s 1-1 draw at Bastia on Friday.
Two wins in three had hinted at a Lorient revival prior to their arrival on the south coast, but the Breton outfit were soundly beaten and remain two points adrift at the foot of the table.
Monaco face a busy run of fixtures, including Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final at home to Nancy, over the next month as they compete on four fronts at home and in Europe.
Boschilia made the most of a rare start by hooking home in the 24th minute after Lorient goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte failed to adequately deal with Radamel Falcao’s looping header in the box.
Lecomte was again culpable four minutes later when Boschilia found the net from the edge of the area as the ball rolled through the legs of the visiting goalkeeper.
Lorient paid the price for more sloppy play as Falcao won the ball back deep in the visitors’ half before firing against the base of the post. The ball rebounded back to Germain, who steered neatly into the far corner.
Germain rounded out a thumping win 14 minutes into the second half after Lorient skipper Michael Ciani was dispossessed by Djibril Sidibe. The France full-back slipped the striker in behind the defence with Lecomte again beaten between his legs.
On Saturday, Edinson Cavani scored both goals, taking his tally this season to 20, as PSG snapped Nantes’ four-game winning run with a 2-0 victory at the Stade de la Beaujoire.
Unai Emery’s side are three points behind Monaco in third with the title rivals due to square off next Sunday at the Parc des Princes.
Arnaud Souquet earned Nice a point against Bastia in Corsica on Friday, equalising with a header after Prince Oniangue had given the hosts an early lead in a game marred by what Italy striker Mario Balotelli said was persistent racial abuse directed at him from the home fans.
The Nice bus was also pelted with stones and the French league’s disciplinary committee said it will look into the incidents.
Lyon host Marseille in Sunday’s late game as both teams look to return to winning ways after their respective four-game winning streaks were brought to a halt last weekend.