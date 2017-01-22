Diego Costa back in Chelsea team against Hull

London (AFP) – Diego Costa returned to Chelsea’s starting XI for the Premier League leaders’ home game against Hull City on Sunday.
The Brazil-born Spain striker, Chelsea’s top scorer with 14 goals, missed last weekend’s 3-0 win at Leicester City due to a back complaint.
But he was reported to have had a furious training-ground row with fitness coach Julio Tous and was also thought to be the subject of a mega-money offer from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.
Costa replaced Willian in the only change made by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.
Hull manager Marco Silva handed a debut to Norwegian right-back Omar Elabdellaoui and a full debut to Brazilian midfielder Evandro.