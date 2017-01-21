Ghana through to Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Port-Gentil (Gabon) (AFP) – Ghana secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations as Asamoah Gyan’s goal was enough for them to beat Mali 1-0 in Port-Gentil on Saturday.
On an appalling playing surface, Gyan headed home from Jordan Ayew’s cross in the 21st minute to score his eighth goal at the Cup of Nations over six consecutive tournaments going back to 2008.
With two wins from two matches in Group D, 2015 runners-up the Black Stars are certain of another appearance in the knockout stage of a tournament they have won four times.
Mali have just one point but are not out of it yet, while Egypt and Uganda meet in the other Group D game later.