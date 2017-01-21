Adrian Lopez returns to Villarreal on loan

Madrid (AFP) – La Liga side Villarreal have bolstered their attacking options with the return of Adrian Lopez on loan from Porto until the end of the season.
“Villarreal and Porto have reached an agreement for the loan of forward Adrian Lopez, who will wear the yellow shirt until the end of the season subject to a medical and the signing of his contract, which will take place on Monday,” Villarreal said in a statement on Saturday.
Lopez scored five goals in 23 appearances when on loan at Villarreal last season, including the winner in their Europa League semi-final first-leg win over Liverpool.
However, he has made just nine appearances in all competitions since returning to Porto at the start of the current campaign.