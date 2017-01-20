Laurent Koscielny is Premier League’s most complete center back

In recent years, Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany and Chelsea’s John Terry have dominated most debates on who is the best center back in England’s top flight. After all, Kompany has landed in the PFA Team of the Year three times since his arrival to the blue side of Manchester, and Terry made four appearances in the aforementioned team over the years. However, with the Belgian failing to remain healthy, and the Chelsea captain nearing retirement age, there is a new king among Premier League central defenders: Laurent Koscielny.
Koscielny was a relatively unknown prior to his transfer from Lorient to Arsenal in the summer of 2010. The Frenchman was playing in Ligue 2 (included in the Ligue 2 Team of the Year for the 2008/09 season) just two years before his big switch to the Premier League club. He also failed to feature internationally for France at any stage prior to playing for the Gunners. Nevertheless, manager Arsene Wenger paid just about £8.5 million for the player’s services, an absolute steal for how he would turn out in red and white.
A mainstay in Arsenal’s defense since 2010, Koscielny has been the epitome of consistency over the last six and-a-half years. Not only is the defender extremely talented, but he has been able to remain fit for most of his career in north London. In fact, Koscielny made his 200 Premier League appearance during the club’s 4-0 victory over Swansea City last weekend.
When comparing him to other high-profile Premier League center backs, the Gunner appears to dominate in the statistical department.
Another attribute that separates Koscielny from other central defenders is the fact that not only does he rack up numbers, but he is also very controlled and precise in his physicality.
Koscielny’s high level of play recently earned him a new contract that does not expire until the summer of 2020. Following the news of the defender re-signing a fresh deal, Wenger was full of praise for his player. “I believe that [Koscielny] is one of the main players in the squad,” the boss told the team’s official website. ”He’s the leader at the back, especially with Per out. He has the biggest experience now and is really a strong player of the French national team. He’s certainly one of the best defenders in the world today, so I’m very pleased he’s committed for the long term here.”
While having a club’s manager claiming that his player is one of the best defenders in the world may not be all that impactful, Wenger certainly isn’t the only one singing Koscielny’s praises.
Former Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand labeled Koscielny as the best center back in the Premier League a year ago. The Arsenal man also has current players applauding him as well. United striker Marcus Rashford called Koscielny the toughest player he has ever faced during his young career so far, and Spurs goalkeeper (and France international teammate) Hugo Lloris has also recently classified the Gunner as one of the “best defenders in Europe, if not the world.”
Although Koscielny took a little different of a path to the Premier League than most superstars do, there is no doubting his ability as a defender. His combination of physicality, pace, passing abilities, intelligence, and leadership, certainly put him at the top of the list for best central defender in the Premier League.