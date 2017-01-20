EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 22

Second-place Tottenham visit fifth-place Manchester City this Saturday, Jan. 21, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC UNIVERSO, highlighting NBC Sports Group’s Premier League coverage this week. Spurs are on a six-match winning streak in the league, most recently defeating West Bromwich Albion 4-0 with a hat trick from Harry Kane. Manchester City look to rebound following a 4-0 loss to Everton on Sunday, the heaviest league defeat of Pep Guardiola’s managerial career. NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play commentator Arlo White calls the match, joined by analyst Lee Dixon.
Following the match, NBC presents a live Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET. Rebecca Lowe hosts Goal Zone and Premier League Live, joined by former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Martino.
Coverage on Saturday, Jan. 21, begins at 6:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN followed by third-place Liverpool v. Swansea City Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO. The Reds come off a 1-1 draw against Manchester United, and are tied on points with second-place Tottenham.
Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, Stoke City host Manchester United on NBCSN and Crystal Palace host Everton on CNBC. The Premier League’s joint-leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic (14 goals) scored the equalizer for the Red Devils in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool, his tenth goal in his last ten league appearances. All matches not on NBCSN or CNBC in multiple-game windows will be available on Premier League Extra Time, a bonus television package available to MVPDs at no extra cost for customers who receive NBCSN. In addition, on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Premier League’s Goal Rush product will be featured on Premier League Extra Time as well as via the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com.
Premier League coverage on Sunday, January 22, begins at 6:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN followed by Southampton v. Leicester City at 7 a.m. ET. Live match coverage continues with fourth-place Arsenal v. Burnley at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO and first-place Chelsea v. Hull City at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and TELEMUNDO. The Gunners come off a 4-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday, and are behind second-place Tottenham and third-place Liverpool by only one point.
Chelsea are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and defeated Leicester City 3-0 on Saturday. Marcos Alonso scored two goals in the Blues’ victory over the defending champions.
All Premier League games will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. The NBC Sports app will stream all matches via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. Powered by Playmaker Media, the NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku.
Premier League TV schedule
All times Eastern.
Saturday, January 21
Liverpool vs. Swansea, 7:30am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Jim Proudfoot and Kevin Kilbane
Stoke vs. Manchester United, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Jonathan Beck and Matt Holland
Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (with World News Extra package) — Gary Taphouse and Andy Hinchcliffe
Bournemouth vs. Watford, 10am, NBC Sports App — Bill Leslie and Tony Gale
Middlesbrough vs. West Ham, 10am, NBC Sports App — Joe Speight and Iain Dowie
West Brom vs. Sunderland, 10am, NBC Sports App — Tony Jones and Keith Andrews
Manchester City vs. Spurs, 12:30pm, NBC, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Arlo White and Lee Dixon
Sunday, January 22
Southampton vs. Leicester, 7am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Daniel Mann and David Prutton
Arsenal vs. Burnley, 8:30am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Jon Champion and Andy Townsend
Chelsea vs. Hull, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Peter Drury and Jim Beglin