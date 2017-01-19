Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 10-16, 2017

January 19, 2017 TV Ratings No Comments

Liga MX ratings remained strong last week as 1.5 million tuned in to watch Univision’s broadcast of Monterrey take on Chivas de Guadalajara, making it the most-watched Liga MX match ever in the 8-10pm ET timeslot. The most-watched game in the 8-10pm ET timeslot of the 2016 Clasura also featured Monterrey as they took on Club America in front of an audience of 1.4 million.

Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash between the two most recent champions, Chelsea and Leicester City, became the fourth Premier League game this season to surpass the 1 million viewer mark on English-language television. Staying in England, Sunday’s matchup between rivals Manchester United and Liverpool was watched by 881,000 on NBCSN, making it the most viewed Premier League match on a cable network this season by over 136,000. As a bonus, NBC’s broadcast of the second half of the match on network TV bumped the viewing audience up to 1.32 million. The previous high was Liverpool’s exciting 4-3 away win against Arsenal in the opening round of play. That match drew an audience of 745,000.

On the networks of beIN SPORTS, 658,000 watched as Sevilla put an end to Real Madrid’s historic 40 match unbeaten run. This is the largest audience for a La Liga match, outside of El Clásico, this season. Excluding El Clásico, the match also ranked as the most-watched on beIN Sports’ Spanish network and the second most watched on the English network. Through 18 rounds, La Liga broadcasts featuring Real Madrid (17) are averaging 426,471 viewers.

Also on Saturday, the Africa Cup of Nations got underway with beIN SPORTS’s first three broadcasts from the opening round averaging nearly 20,000 viewers. Coverage continues with games every day at 11 am and 2 pm ET through the conclusion of the group play January 25 on either beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS Connect.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 10-16, 2017:

Rank Home Away Competition Date TV1 TV2 Total
1 Monterrey Chivas Liga MX 1/14/17 Univision; 857000 UDN; 643000 1,500,000
2 Man Utd Liverpool Premier League 1/15/17 NBCSN; 881000 NBC; 439000 1,320,000
3 Leicester City Chelsea Premier League 1/14/17 NBCSN; 1012000 Unvso; 78000 1,090,000
4 Pumas Cruz Azul Liga MX 1/15/17 Univision; 565000 UDN; 230000 795,000
5 Sevilla Real Madrid La Liga 1/15/17 beIN; 158000 beIE; 500000 658,000
6 Toluca América Liga MX 1/15/17 —; — UDN; 624000 624,000
7 Santos Veracruz Liga MX 1/15/17 —; — UDN; 491000 491,000
8 Swansea City Arsenal Premier League 1/14/17 NBCSN; 440000 Unvso; 31000 471,000
9 Everton Man City Premier League 1/15/17 NBCSN; 436000 —; — 436,000
10 Necaxa León Liga MX 1/14/17 —; — UDN; 389000 389,000
11 Barcelona Athletic Copa Del Rey 1/11/17 —; — beIE; 310000 310,000
12 Barcelona Las Palmas La Liga 1/14/17 beIN; 81000 beIE; 225000 306,000
13 Querétaro Morelia Liga MX 1/14/17 —; — UDN; 284000 284,000
14 Sevilla Real Madrid Copa Del Rey 1/12/17 beIN; 42000 beIE; 216000 258,000
15 Spurs West Brom Premier League 1/14/17 NBCSN; 228000 Unvso; 19000 247,000
16 Atletico Madrid Real Betis La Liga 1/14/17 —; — beIE; 121000 121,000
17 Granada Osasuna La Liga 1/15/17 —; — beIE; 100000 100,000
18 Deportivo Villarreal La Liga 1/14/17 —; — beIE; 94000 94,000
19 Costa Rica El Salvador Copa Centroamericana 1/13/17 —; — UDN; 84000 84,000
20 Panama Belize Copa Centroamericana 1/13/17 —; — UDN; 80000 80,000
21 Atlético Madrid Las Palmas Copa Del Rey 1/10/17 —; — beIE; 78000 78,000
22 Man Utd Hull City League Cup 1/10/17 beIN; 77000 —; — 77,000
23 Celta Vigo Alavés La Liga 1/15/17 —; — beIE; 72000 72,000
24 Pachuca Chiapas Liga MX 1/14/17 —; — Unvso; 58000 58,000
25 Villarreal Real Sociedad Copa Del Rey 1/11/17 —; — beIE; 57000 57,000
26 Southampton Liverpool League Cup 1/11/17 beIN; 55000 —; — 55,000
27 West Ham Crystal Palace Premier League 1/14/17 CNBC; 45000 —; — 45,000
28 Málaga Real Sociedad La Liga 1/16/17 —; — beIE; 40000 40,000
29 Celta Vigo Valencia Copa Del Rey 1/12/17 —; — beIE; 37000 37,000
30 Leeds Utd Derby County Championship 1/13/17 beIN; 15000 beIE; 15000 30,000
31 Honduras Nicaragua Copa Centroamericana 1/13/17 —; — UDN; 29000 29,000
32 Wolfsburg Bahia Florida Cup 1/12/17 —; — FOXD; 26000 26,000
33 Burkina Faso Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations 1/14/17 beIN; 24000 —; — 24,000
34 River Plate Millonarios Florida Cup 1/15/17 —; — FOXD; 21000 21,000
35 Côte d’Ivoire Togo Africa Cup of Nations 1/16/17 beIN; 21000 —; — 21,000
36 Algeria Zimbabwe Africa Cup of Nations 1/15/17 beIN; 14000 —; — 14,000
37 Torino Milan Serie A 1/16/17 beIN; 13000 —; — 13,000
38 Udinese Roma Serie A 1/15/17 beIN; 12000 —; — 12,000
39 Chaves Sporting CP Primeira Liga 1/14/17 —; — UDN; 11000 11,000

