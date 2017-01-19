Liga MX ratings remained strong last week as 1.5 million tuned in to watch Univision’s broadcast of Monterrey take on Chivas de Guadalajara, making it the most-watched Liga MX match ever in the 8-10pm ET timeslot. The most-watched game in the 8-10pm ET timeslot of the 2016 Clasura also featured Monterrey as they took on Club America in front of an audience of 1.4 million.
Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash between the two most recent champions, Chelsea and Leicester City, became the fourth Premier League game this season to surpass the 1 million viewer mark on English-language television. Staying in England, Sunday’s matchup between rivals Manchester United and Liverpool was watched by 881,000 on NBCSN, making it the most viewed Premier League match on a cable network this season by over 136,000. As a bonus, NBC’s broadcast of the second half of the match on network TV bumped the viewing audience up to 1.32 million. The previous high was Liverpool’s exciting 4-3 away win against Arsenal in the opening round of play. That match drew an audience of 745,000.
On the networks of beIN SPORTS, 658,000 watched as Sevilla put an end to Real Madrid’s historic 40 match unbeaten run. This is the largest audience for a La Liga match, outside of El Clásico, this season. Excluding El Clásico, the match also ranked as the most-watched on beIN Sports’ Spanish network and the second most watched on the English network. Through 18 rounds, La Liga broadcasts featuring Real Madrid (17) are averaging 426,471 viewers.
Also on Saturday, the Africa Cup of Nations got underway with beIN SPORTS’s first three broadcasts from the opening round averaging nearly 20,000 viewers. Coverage continues with games every day at 11 am and 2 pm ET through the conclusion of the group play January 25 on either beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS Connect.
Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 10-16, 2017:
|Rank
|Home
|Away
|Competition
|Date
|TV1
|TV2
|Total
|1
|Monterrey
|Chivas
|Liga MX
|1/14/17
|Univision; 857000
|UDN; 643000
|1,500,000
|2
|Man Utd
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|1/15/17
|NBCSN; 881000
|NBC; 439000
|1,320,000
|3
|Leicester City
|Chelsea
|Premier League
|1/14/17
|NBCSN; 1012000
|Unvso; 78000
|1,090,000
|4
|Pumas
|Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|1/15/17
|Univision; 565000
|UDN; 230000
|795,000
|5
|Sevilla
|Real Madrid
|La Liga
|1/15/17
|beIN; 158000
|beIE; 500000
|658,000
|6
|Toluca
|América
|Liga MX
|1/15/17
|—; —
|UDN; 624000
|624,000
|7
|Santos
|Veracruz
|Liga MX
|1/15/17
|—; —
|UDN; 491000
|491,000
|8
|Swansea City
|Arsenal
|Premier League
|1/14/17
|NBCSN; 440000
|Unvso; 31000
|471,000
|9
|Everton
|Man City
|Premier League
|1/15/17
|NBCSN; 436000
|—; —
|436,000
|10
|Necaxa
|León
|Liga MX
|1/14/17
|—; —
|UDN; 389000
|389,000
|11
|Barcelona
|Athletic
|Copa Del Rey
|1/11/17
|—; —
|beIE; 310000
|310,000
|12
|Barcelona
|Las Palmas
|La Liga
|1/14/17
|beIN; 81000
|beIE; 225000
|306,000
|13
|Querétaro
|Morelia
|Liga MX
|1/14/17
|—; —
|UDN; 284000
|284,000
|14
|Sevilla
|Real Madrid
|Copa Del Rey
|1/12/17
|beIN; 42000
|beIE; 216000
|258,000
|15
|Spurs
|West Brom
|Premier League
|1/14/17
|NBCSN; 228000
|Unvso; 19000
|247,000
|16
|Atletico Madrid
|Real Betis
|La Liga
|1/14/17
|—; —
|beIE; 121000
|121,000
|17
|Granada
|Osasuna
|La Liga
|1/15/17
|—; —
|beIE; 100000
|100,000
|18
|Deportivo
|Villarreal
|La Liga
|1/14/17
|—; —
|beIE; 94000
|94,000
|19
|Costa Rica
|El Salvador
|Copa Centroamericana
|1/13/17
|—; —
|UDN; 84000
|84,000
|20
|Panama
|Belize
|Copa Centroamericana
|1/13/17
|—; —
|UDN; 80000
|80,000
|21
|Atlético Madrid
|Las Palmas
|Copa Del Rey
|1/10/17
|—; —
|beIE; 78000
|78,000
|22
|Man Utd
|Hull City
|League Cup
|1/10/17
|beIN; 77000
|—; —
|77,000
|23
|Celta Vigo
|Alavés
|La Liga
|1/15/17
|—; —
|beIE; 72000
|72,000
|24
|Pachuca
|Chiapas
|Liga MX
|1/14/17
|—; —
|Unvso; 58000
|58,000
|25
|Villarreal
|Real Sociedad
|Copa Del Rey
|1/11/17
|—; —
|beIE; 57000
|57,000
|26
|Southampton
|Liverpool
|League Cup
|1/11/17
|beIN; 55000
|—; —
|55,000
|27
|West Ham
|Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|1/14/17
|CNBC; 45000
|—; —
|45,000
|28
|Málaga
|Real Sociedad
|La Liga
|1/16/17
|—; —
|beIE; 40000
|40,000
|29
|Celta Vigo
|Valencia
|Copa Del Rey
|1/12/17
|—; —
|beIE; 37000
|37,000
|30
|Leeds Utd
|Derby County
|Championship
|1/13/17
|beIN; 15000
|beIE; 15000
|30,000
|31
|Honduras
|Nicaragua
|Copa Centroamericana
|1/13/17
|—; —
|UDN; 29000
|29,000
|32
|Wolfsburg
|Bahia
|Florida Cup
|1/12/17
|—; —
|FOXD; 26000
|26,000
|33
|Burkina Faso
|Cameroon
|Africa Cup of Nations
|1/14/17
|beIN; 24000
|—; —
|24,000
|34
|River Plate
|Millonarios
|Florida Cup
|1/15/17
|—; —
|FOXD; 21000
|21,000
|35
|Côte d’Ivoire
|Togo
|Africa Cup of Nations
|1/16/17
|beIN; 21000
|—; —
|21,000
|36
|Algeria
|Zimbabwe
|Africa Cup of Nations
|1/15/17
|beIN; 14000
|—; —
|14,000
|37
|Torino
|Milan
|Serie A
|1/16/17
|beIN; 13000
|—; —
|13,000
|38
|Udinese
|Roma
|Serie A
|1/15/17
|beIN; 12000
|—; —
|12,000
|39
|Chaves
|Sporting CP
|Primeira Liga
|1/14/17
|—; —
|UDN; 11000
|11,000
SEE MORE: Access our archives of US TV ratings for soccer.