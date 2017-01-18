Where to find Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona, you’ve come to the right place.
Barcelona head to the Basque Country on Thursday to play the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian. Just as Real Madrid lost their first leg on Wednesday, Barcelona shouldn’t take anything for granted in their match against Sociedad. And then the second leg will be played next week.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona
What: Copa del Rey, quarterfinal 1st leg
When: Game kicks off at 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT; Thursday, January 19, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and fuboTV (free trial)
