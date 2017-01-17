Spurs sweat on Vertonghen ankle injury

London (AFP) – Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen faces an anxious wait to discover how long he will be sidelined after suffering ankle ligament damage.
The Belgian international sustained the injury in Tottenham’s 4-0 home win over West Brom on Saturday.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said the injury looked “very bad” in the immediate aftermath of the Premier League fixture and scans on Tuesday confirmed the ankle damage.
It has been reported Vertonghen could now be facing up to two months on the sidelines, although the north London club have yet to confirm that timescale.
Pochettino will shed more light on the injury in his pre-match media conference on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s clash at Manchester City.
“Thanks to everyone for your kind messages. Gutted to be injured but will be back as soon as I can,” Vertonghen tweeted on Tuesday.
Tottenham are second in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.