Metz appeal firecracker points deduction

Metz (France) (AFP) – French basement club Metz are appealing a two-point deduction imposed after a Ligue 1 match against Lyon last month was abandoned after firecrackers thrown by their fans injured visiting goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.
The game on December 3 at Metz’s Stade Saint-Symphorien was abandoned in the 31st minute following the incidents, which came after Gauthier Hein had put Metz 1-0 up with a superb goal.
Portugal international Lopes was subsequently taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with “acoustic trauma”.
The two-point deduction leaves Metz in danger of relegation as they sit bottom of the French league with 18 points from 19 games.
“FC Metz have decided to appeal the decision,” the club said in a statement.
The match will be replayed behind closed doors at a date yet to be confirmed.