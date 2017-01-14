Where to find Man United vs. Liverpool on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool, you’ve come to the right place.
One of the biggest rivalries in all of world soccer kicks off on Sunday between Manchester United and Liverpool. For viewers in the United States, the game will be shown live on television and streaming in a match that has a lot of top four repercussions for both clubs.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Man United vs. Liverpool
What: Premier League, gameweek 21
When: Game kicks off at 11am ET / 9am PT; Sunday, January 15, 2017
Where: Live on NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue (free trial)
With Sling Blue, you can watch Man United vs. Liverpool and tons of Premier League soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Plus Sling Blue, the legal streaming service, also streams the La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games and select England games.
The Sling TV app is available for Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets and Xbox One.
