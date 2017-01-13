Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 2-9, 2017

January 13, 2017 TV Ratings No Comments

Univision’s coverage of the first round of the Liga MX Clasura averaged 883,000 viewers, up 16% from 760,000 in the opening round of the 2016 Apertura. Viewership peaked Saturday night with the most-viewed soccer match last week as nearly 1.6 million tuned into Univision’s coverage of the match between Chivas and Pumas. Four of the top five most viewed matches this week came from Liga MX as Univision has its best Liga MX weekend since averaging 832,000 viewers in early September of last year.

FOX Sports kicked off their 3rd Round coverage of the 2016/2017 English FA Cup with Manchester City’s 5-0 drubbing of West Ham United on Friday. The match averaged a respectable 137,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1, greater than any Friday afternoon Bundesliga fixture on the network this season and up from 95,000 in 2016’s corresponding fixture between Exeter City and Liverpool. FOX Sports averaged 211,000 viewers over the nine broadcasted matches on FOX Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, and Fox Deportes.

La Liga made its return to American television as Real Madrid took on Granada at 7 AM Eastern on Saturday, the match posted Real Madrid’s worst viewership numbers since they kicked off at 6 AM against Leganes on November 6th. The next day, Barcelona’s match ranked as the club’s 6th most viewed La Liga match of the season as 474,000 watched the Blaugrana draw away to Villarreal.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 2-9, 2017:

Rank Home Away Competition Date TV1 TV2 Total
1 Chivas Pumas Liga MX 1/7/17 Univision; 943000 UDN; 649000 1,592,000
2 Tigres Santos Liga MX 1/7/17 Univision; 686000 UDN; 366000 1,052,000
3 Toluca Atlas Liga MX 1/8/17 Univision; 434000 UDN; 182000 616,000
4 West Ham Man Utd Premier League 1/2/17 NBCSN; 508000 Unvso; 54000 562,000
5 Cruz Azul Necaxa Liga MX 1/7/17 —; — UDN; 499000 499,000
6 Villarreal Barcelona La Liga 1/8/17 beIN; 122000 beIE; 352000 474,000
7 Preston Arsenal FA Cup 1/7/17 FS1; 369000 FOXD; 86000 455,000
8 Spurs Chelsea Premier League 1/4/17 NBCSN; 394000 Unvso; 35000 429,000
9 Puebla Monterrey Liga MX 1/8/17 —; — UDN; 407000 407,000
10 Athletic Barcelona Copa Del Rey 1/5/17 beIN; 61000 beIE; 316000 377,000
11 Sunderland Liverpool Premier League 1/2/17 NBCSN; 355000 —; — 355,000
12 Spurs Aston Villa FA Cup 1/8/17 FS1; 313000 FOXD; 36000 349,000
13 Bournemouth Arsenal Premier League 1/3/17 NBCSN; 319000 Unvso; 25000 344,000
14 Real Madrid Sevilla Copa Del Rey 1/4/17 beIN; 71000 beIE; 227000 298,000
15 Liverpool Plymouth Argyle FA Cup 1/8/17 FS1; 242000 FOXD; 37000 279,000
16 Man Utd Reading FA Cup 1/7/17 FS1; 208000 FOXD; 46000 254,000
17 León Pachuca Liga MX 1/7/17 —; — Gala; 249000 249,000
18 Sutton Utd AFC Wimbledon FA Cup 1/7/17 FS1; 214000 FOXD; 28000 242,000
19 West Ham Man City FA Cup 1/6/17 FS1; 137000 FOXD; 42000 179,000
20 Real Sociedad Sevilla La Liga 1/7/17 —; — beIE; 142000 142,000
21 Real Madrid Granada La Liga 1/7/17 beIN; 25000 beIE; 98000 123,000
22 Eibar Atletico Madrid La Liga 1/7/17 —; — beIE; 105000 105,000
23 Middlesbrough Leicester City Premier League 1/2/17 NBCSN; 100000 —; — 100,000
24 Man City Burnley Premier League 1/2/17 CNBC; 82000 —; — 82,000
25 Las Palmas Atlético Madid Copa Del Rey 1/3/17 beIN; 17000 beIE; 63000 80,000
26 Chelsea Peterborough FA Cup 1/8/17 FS2; 71000 —; — 71,000
27 Las Palmas Sporting La Liga 1/7/17 —; — beIE; 70000 70,000
28 Real Sociedad Villarreal Copa Del Rey 1/4/17 beIN; 18000 beIE; 50000 68,000
29 Celta Vigo Malaga La Liga 1/8/17 —; — beIE; 64000 64,000
30 Valencia Celta Vigo Copa Del Rey 1/3/17 beIN; 14000 beIE; 44000 58,000
31 Cambridge Utd Leeds Utd FA Cup 1/9/17 FS2; 46000 FOXD; 7000 53,000
32 Real Betis Leganes La Liga 1/8/17 —; — beIE; 45000 45,000
33 Espanyol Deportivo Copa Del Rey 1/6/17 —; — beIE; 30000 30,000
34 Napoli Sampdoria Serie A 1/7/17 beIN; 23000 —; — 23,000
35 Barrow Rochdale FA Cup 1/7/17 FS2; 17000 —; — 17,000
36 Genoa Roma Serie A 1/8/17 beIN; 17000 —; — 17,000
37 Monaco Ajaccio Coupe de France 1/6/17 beIN; 15000 —; — 15,000
38 Milan Caliari Serie A 1/8/17 beIN; 12000 —; — 12,000

Most-watched leagues on US TV

League Average
Liga MX 883,000
Premier League 452,333
MLS 292,365
La Liga 145,481
NWSL 88,500
Bundesliga 79,458
Primeira Liga 33,000
Serie A 26,370
Championship 15,688
Ligue 1 14,389
NASL 7,000

HT SportsTVRatings

