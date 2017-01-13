Univision’s coverage of the first round of the Liga MX Clasura averaged 883,000 viewers, up 16% from 760,000 in the opening round of the 2016 Apertura. Viewership peaked Saturday night with the most-viewed soccer match last week as nearly 1.6 million tuned into Univision’s coverage of the match between Chivas and Pumas. Four of the top five most viewed matches this week came from Liga MX as Univision has its best Liga MX weekend since averaging 832,000 viewers in early September of last year.
FOX Sports kicked off their 3rd Round coverage of the 2016/2017 English FA Cup with Manchester City’s 5-0 drubbing of West Ham United on Friday. The match averaged a respectable 137,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1, greater than any Friday afternoon Bundesliga fixture on the network this season and up from 95,000 in 2016’s corresponding fixture between Exeter City and Liverpool. FOX Sports averaged 211,000 viewers over the nine broadcasted matches on FOX Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, and Fox Deportes.
La Liga made its return to American television as Real Madrid took on Granada at 7 AM Eastern on Saturday, the match posted Real Madrid’s worst viewership numbers since they kicked off at 6 AM against Leganes on November 6th. The next day, Barcelona’s match ranked as the club’s 6th most viewed La Liga match of the season as 474,000 watched the Blaugrana draw away to Villarreal.
Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 2-9, 2017:
|Rank
|Home
|Away
|Competition
|Date
|TV1
|TV2
|Total
|1
|Chivas
|Pumas
|Liga MX
|1/7/17
|Univision; 943000
|UDN; 649000
|1,592,000
|2
|Tigres
|Santos
|Liga MX
|1/7/17
|Univision; 686000
|UDN; 366000
|1,052,000
|3
|Toluca
|Atlas
|Liga MX
|1/8/17
|Univision; 434000
|UDN; 182000
|616,000
|4
|West Ham
|Man Utd
|Premier League
|1/2/17
|NBCSN; 508000
|Unvso; 54000
|562,000
|5
|Cruz Azul
|Necaxa
|Liga MX
|1/7/17
|—; —
|UDN; 499000
|499,000
|6
|Villarreal
|Barcelona
|La Liga
|1/8/17
|beIN; 122000
|beIE; 352000
|474,000
|7
|Preston
|Arsenal
|FA Cup
|1/7/17
|FS1; 369000
|FOXD; 86000
|455,000
|8
|Spurs
|Chelsea
|Premier League
|1/4/17
|NBCSN; 394000
|Unvso; 35000
|429,000
|9
|Puebla
|Monterrey
|Liga MX
|1/8/17
|—; —
|UDN; 407000
|407,000
|10
|Athletic
|Barcelona
|Copa Del Rey
|1/5/17
|beIN; 61000
|beIE; 316000
|377,000
|11
|Sunderland
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|1/2/17
|NBCSN; 355000
|—; —
|355,000
|12
|Spurs
|Aston Villa
|FA Cup
|1/8/17
|FS1; 313000
|FOXD; 36000
|349,000
|13
|Bournemouth
|Arsenal
|Premier League
|1/3/17
|NBCSN; 319000
|Unvso; 25000
|344,000
|14
|Real Madrid
|Sevilla
|Copa Del Rey
|1/4/17
|beIN; 71000
|beIE; 227000
|298,000
|15
|Liverpool
|Plymouth Argyle
|FA Cup
|1/8/17
|FS1; 242000
|FOXD; 37000
|279,000
|16
|Man Utd
|Reading
|FA Cup
|1/7/17
|FS1; 208000
|FOXD; 46000
|254,000
|17
|León
|Pachuca
|Liga MX
|1/7/17
|—; —
|Gala; 249000
|249,000
|18
|Sutton Utd
|AFC Wimbledon
|FA Cup
|1/7/17
|FS1; 214000
|FOXD; 28000
|242,000
|19
|West Ham
|Man City
|FA Cup
|1/6/17
|FS1; 137000
|FOXD; 42000
|179,000
|20
|Real Sociedad
|Sevilla
|La Liga
|1/7/17
|—; —
|beIE; 142000
|142,000
|21
|Real Madrid
|Granada
|La Liga
|1/7/17
|beIN; 25000
|beIE; 98000
|123,000
|22
|Eibar
|Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|1/7/17
|—; —
|beIE; 105000
|105,000
|23
|Middlesbrough
|Leicester City
|Premier League
|1/2/17
|NBCSN; 100000
|—; —
|100,000
|24
|Man City
|Burnley
|Premier League
|1/2/17
|CNBC; 82000
|—; —
|82,000
|25
|Las Palmas
|Atlético Madid
|Copa Del Rey
|1/3/17
|beIN; 17000
|beIE; 63000
|80,000
|26
|Chelsea
|Peterborough
|FA Cup
|1/8/17
|FS2; 71000
|—; —
|71,000
|27
|Las Palmas
|Sporting
|La Liga
|1/7/17
|—; —
|beIE; 70000
|70,000
|28
|Real Sociedad
|Villarreal
|Copa Del Rey
|1/4/17
|beIN; 18000
|beIE; 50000
|68,000
|29
|Celta Vigo
|Malaga
|La Liga
|1/8/17
|—; —
|beIE; 64000
|64,000
|30
|Valencia
|Celta Vigo
|Copa Del Rey
|1/3/17
|beIN; 14000
|beIE; 44000
|58,000
|31
|Cambridge Utd
|Leeds Utd
|FA Cup
|1/9/17
|FS2; 46000
|FOXD; 7000
|53,000
|32
|Real Betis
|Leganes
|La Liga
|1/8/17
|—; —
|beIE; 45000
|45,000
|33
|Espanyol
|Deportivo
|Copa Del Rey
|1/6/17
|—; —
|beIE; 30000
|30,000
|34
|Napoli
|Sampdoria
|Serie A
|1/7/17
|beIN; 23000
|—; —
|23,000
|35
|Barrow
|Rochdale
|FA Cup
|1/7/17
|FS2; 17000
|—; —
|17,000
|36
|Genoa
|Roma
|Serie A
|1/8/17
|beIN; 17000
|—; —
|17,000
|37
|Monaco
|Ajaccio
|Coupe de France
|1/6/17
|beIN; 15000
|—; —
|15,000
|38
|Milan
|Caliari
|Serie A
|1/8/17
|beIN; 12000
|—; —
|12,000
Most-watched leagues on US TV
|League
|Average
|Liga MX
|883,000
|Premier League
|452,333
|MLS
|292,365
|La Liga
|145,481
|NWSL
|88,500
|Bundesliga
|79,458
|Primeira Liga
|33,000
|Serie A
|26,370
|Championship
|15,688
|Ligue 1
|14,389
|NASL
|7,000
SEE MORE: Access our archives of US TV ratings for soccer.