Unexpected call doesn’t faze Manchester United’s Mourinho

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Jose Mourinho was unfazed when an unexpected telephone call interrupted the Manchester United manager’s weekly session with the media on Friday.
Initially, it was business as usual as Mourinho took questions from journalists at United’s training ground ahead of their crucial Premier League clash with bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.
But midway through an answer about the atmosphere created by United supporters at Old Trafford, Mourinho was startled by a loud ringing sound echoing around the room.
One of the mobile phones being used by a reporter to record the press conference had started to ring on the desk in front of Mourinho and, rather than ignore the distraction, the former Chelsea boss decided to have a surprise chat with the caller.
“It’s for you,” he said to the sheepish reporter after exchanging pleasantries on the phone.
“Wait a second, please,” he told the caller before handing over the handset.
With his duties as a temporary receptionist over, United had to return to his media inquisition.
“What was the question?” he asked with a smile before continuing with his answer.