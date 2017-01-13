Ugandans facing Cup blackout

Home
January 13, 2017 AFP No Comments

Kampala (AFP) – Uganda’s state owned Uganda Broadcasting Corporation will be unable to broadcast Africa Cup of Nations matches live for a lack of funds, a senior official said Friday.

“We needed about 600,000 euros ($650,000) to acquire the rights but this has not been possible for now,” UBC Managing Director Winston Agaba told AFP.

Uganda are playing in their first finals since a surprise run to the final in 1978, when the country was run by dictator Idi Amin.

For this year’s event in Gabon, which starts on Saturday, the Ugandans are up against Ghana, Egypt and Mali.

