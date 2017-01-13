Sunderland’s Moyes slams Jeremain Lens relegation wish

London (AFP) – Sunderland manager David Moyes has accused Jeremain Lens of being “disgracefully disrespectful” after the Netherlands midfielder said it would be good for him if the Premier League strugglers were relegated.
Lens is currently on loan at Turkish club Fenerbahce after being recruited by former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat, who brought the 29-year-old to the Stadium of Light in July 2015
Advocaat is keen to strike a permanent deal for Lens and Sunderland are prepared to sell the player, who failed to make an impact during his 13 months on Wearside.
However, no agreement is in place yet and the former PSV Eindhoven star was widely quoted in the Turkish media this week suggesting that Sunderland’s relegation from the Premier League might make it easier for him to get a permanent transfer.
With Sunderland currently stuck in the relegation zone, that comment drew a furious response from Moyes.
“It’s disgracefully disrespectful to the club which holds his registration,” Moyes told reporters on Friday.
“You would hate to think that anybody who was connected to a club had said that.”